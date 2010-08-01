|
SVHO whoops today
Long story short I lost it at 68mph, fell off, skipped on the water like a stone and then splashed in.
Ski is ok, it never capsized. I however am very sore (chest, left arm, right leg, neck, ect) I've always worn my jacket and will never ever even consider riding without one.
I don't even know exactly how it happened. I remember it getting squirrely, and I can't say for 100% certain I let of the throttle as I transitioned from being in control to holding on for dear life. From "oh $hit to skipping on the water was less than 1 second.
