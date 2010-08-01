Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SVHO whoops today #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Orange County, CA Posts 106 SVHO whoops today Long story short I lost it at 68mph, fell off, skipped on the water like a stone and then splashed in.



Ski is ok, it never capsized. I however am very sore (chest, left arm, right leg, neck, ect) I've always worn my jacket and will never ever even consider riding without one.



I don't even know exactly how it happened. I remember it getting squirrely, and I can't say for 100% certain I let of the throttle as I transitioned from being in control to holding on for dear life. From "oh $hit to skipping on the water was less than 1 second.

