Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Nakasun Finger Throttle, Tony Doukas Reeds 650, 750 Intake Gaskets, 650SX Nozzle #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 93 Nakasun Finger Throttle, Tony Doukas Reeds 650, 750 Intake Gaskets, 650SX Nozzle I have a few parts and pieces that I would like to sell:



I have an old school Nakasun finger throttle from an old Kawasaki TS. The main body of the perch is broken, but the lever is good. If someone has one of these and could use the parts from this one, you can have it for free - just pay the shipping cost.



I also have a brand new set of Tony Doukas Racing reeds for a Kawasaki 650. These are brand new and never used. $30 plus shipping cost.



I have 4 new intake manifold gaskets for a Kawasaki 750. These go on either side of the reed cages. $15 plus shipping cost.



Lastly, I have a pump nozzle and steering nozzle for Kawasaki 650SX. It is used but in good working order. $45 plus shipping cost.





DSCN2429.JPGDSCN2430.JPGDSCN2431.JPGDSCN2432.JPGDSCN2433.JPGDSCN2434.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules