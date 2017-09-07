pxctoday

  Today, 07:51 PM #1
    cman
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    Kawi 800 and 1100 intake manifolds & custom reed setup

    R&D sidedraft type intake manifolds for Kawi 750/800/900/1100 type cases. Three of them. These were custom machined for better performance. You can mount mikuni carbs in either orientation with these manifolds. $150 shipped for all 3


    Kawasaki 750/800 "2 in 1" custom reed spacers and cage setup using Seadoo 951 Rinaldi carbon fiber reeds. These were 100% custom made, you cannot buy these anywhere else.. The reed blocks snap-fit and sit inside the custom made spacers. This eliminates the the extra gaskets between the spacers and reeds (reduces possibility of airleaks) and the Rinaldi carbon reeds are some of the best performance reeds you can buy. Comes with a complete extra set of reeds. All of this is in perfect condition and ready to go.. $150 shipped

    R&D 750/800 sidedraft manifold. Ultra rare 2 piece manifold setup. It has been ported and epoxied to match 48mm carbs. Comes with everything needed to install and 2 new r&d specific gaskets. $125
    shipped



    20170907_195429.jpg

    20170907_195417.jpg

    20170907_195020.jpg

    20170907_195007.jpg
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
  Today, 08:07 PM #2
    cman
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    Re: Kawi 800 and 1100 intake manifolds & custom reed setup

    more pics
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
