Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Yamaha VX110 06 used jet pump #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2005 Location Page, Az Age 61 Posts 391 WTB Yamaha VX110 06 used jet pump Trying to help out an old timer who took the shaft on some old rental skis. Fresh water parts preferred let me know what you have. thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules