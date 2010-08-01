pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: 1996 seadoo hx

  1. Today, 05:37 PM #1
    Donzi18
    Donzi18 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Metairie la
    Age
    35
    Posts
    2

    1996 seadoo hx

    I'm selling a near perfect condition 1996 seadoo hx with low hours, and a nicely built double trailer. The hx just got the carburetors rebuilt, and a new wear ring less then a month ago. The ski is a 100% stock. Everything on ski is in GREAT condition. THE SPX IN THE PICTURE DOES NOT GO WITH THE SALE!!! Just the hx and trailer!!! Please text or email!! Five0four-2five1-8two70 THANKS FOR LOOKING!! $2200obo BUT it's pretty firm do to the condition of the trailer, and ski. It has roughly 70-80hrs on it.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 