Thread: 1996 seadoo hx

I'm selling a near perfect condition 1996 seadoo hx with low hours, and a nicely built double trailer. The hx just got the carburetors rebuilt, and a new wear ring less then a month ago. The ski is a 100% stock. Everything on ski is in GREAT condition. THE SPX IN THE PICTURE DOES NOT GO WITH THE SALE!!! Just the hx and trailer!!! Please text or email!! Five0four-2five1-8two70 THANKS FOR LOOKING!! $2200obo BUT it's pretty firm do to the condition of the trailer, and ski. It has roughly 70-80hrs on it.