I am looking to downgrade to a two jetski trailer so this is gonna be a pretty good deal for somebody else. I have a venture three jetski trailer that I would like to trade for a double jetski trailer. I just replace the bearings on the trailer. The trailer is 23 1/2 ft long from tail light to ball hitch and 8 ft wide from tire to tire. The only thing I would recommend is that the tires probably need replaced but beside that it is a great trailer. I am located in Houston, TX. Please feel free to contact me through PWCtoday, email- atemple278@gmail.com, cell- 757-281-9855
