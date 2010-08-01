Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Death at 4K... pop off or jetting? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location CO Posts 37 Death at 4K... pop off or jetting? So I've done a top end rebuild on an '01 SUV 1200, 65u non-pv. I had high hopes of finally seeing this thing running right. It was a disappointing day.



Before the rebuild the carbs were rebuilt with mikuni kits and jetting set at Bill's recipe with pressurized mod. Pop-off pressure is around 52 with trimmed 115 springs and 1.5 n/s. 135 highs and 100 lows. Tau Ceti Tornado flame arrestors.



I can maintain an idle and I can run if I jump to 1/2 throttle or more. If I try to run at 1/4 throttle, it slowly starts to drop RPM, *pop... pop pop... pop*, and will ultimately die if I held it long enough. If I run it for about 10 seconds at 1/2 throttle, I can drop down to 1/4 throttle and it will hold okay for about 4 or 5 seconds and feels like it runs out of excess gas and starts to cut out.



I've been dealing with this symptom for quite awhile. I've already reduced pop off with a small trim of the spring. Am I just battling too small of a pilot jet? It's all so odd since Bill's carb recipe works for so many others. I'm at high altitude and the last thing I suspected was a lean condition. I talked to the power sports mechanics and they more often than not have to rejet lower here. The temp is also lower here and they said the cold water keeps the manifold pressure lower. A couple of opinions were that I was actually running rich, not lean, even though the symptoms sound lean.



I have a video video and sound recording...



https://youtu.be/95JfFypz7FI





https://soundcloud.com/brad-boatright/1-4-throttle-trying-to-accel-and-maintain-at-3800-rpm









Last edited by jhawker23; Today at 11:46 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules