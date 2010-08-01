Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 Superjet. Weird Throttle Problem... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location New York Posts 1 94 Superjet. Weird Throttle Problem... Just when I thought I stabilized the issues with this ski... Here's the problem:



Just took it out this afternoon for a quick ride (it's nice around here now that school started -no boats and all the moorings make for a great buoy course), Anyway I was flushing it out when the engine just started revving higher and higher without mt touching it. Finally it hit what sounded like full throttle so I quickly turned the water off then pressed the red stop. Nothing but still revving. WTF? So I pull the lanyard off. STILL REVVING! Holy crap I'm going to burn this engine up! So I run and turn hose back on then run over and turn fuel knob to off. Finally turns off. Whew! I started it again to purge the excess hose water out and it did same thing. Fuel knob turned it off again. WTF is going on? Throttle cable looks good but most concerned about the auto shutoff not working. Suggestions? Thx in advance. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 601 Re: 94 Superjet. Weird Throttle Problem... Engine has an Air Leak. You need to perform an Air Leak Test to find the leak(s): 8 psi x 10 minutes



Next time the engine runs away, simply hold the red stop button down and pull the throttle wide open; doing these two things simultaneously will shut down the engine guaranteed.



Another way is too stuff a rag into the exhaust outlet but the first method is the easiest to do.

