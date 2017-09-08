Nice 61x flywheel with bolt and woodruff key = $60 shipped, $50 picked up.
OEM ignition coil = $50 shipped, $40 picked up.
44SBN removed from a 650. Clean, no throttle shaft slop, but I have not opened it up = $60 shipped, $50 picked up.
61x cylinder and head with head bolts. Original bore. Minor scoring in one hole (compression was 125/142) = $160 shipped, $140 picked up.
Nice SBT crank from a 760 (also fits 650/701). Low hours. So the guy has a 760 that he runs ethanol crap gas in. One carb ****s up and he burns a piston in the original motor. He buys an SBT motor, and gleefully bolts the same carbs back on without even opening them up. Burns another piston shortly thereafter, and here is the crank from that motor = $160 shipped, $140 picked up.
No pictures right now, but I also have the SBT cylinder from that same 760 motor. 85mm bore. Needs to go up a size = $160 shipped, $140 picked up.
Show up in my driveway with cash, and I will make a package deal.
