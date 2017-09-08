pxctoday

  Today, 10:16 AM #1
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    Join Date
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    48
    Posts
    8,548
    Blog Entries
    5

    FS: Yamaha 701 760 motors/parts Cylinders Cranks Cases Carbs Electrics

    Yamaha 701 / 760 motors/parts for sale. Cylinders, cranks, cases, carbs, and electrical stuff. More pictures available upon request. Located in Waterford, WI.

    20170908_193926.jpg20170908_195153.jpg20170908_195206.jpg20170908_194809.jpg20170908_194801.jpg20170908_194600.jpg20170908_194554.jpg20170908_194512.jpg20170908_194420.jpg20170908_194411.jpg

    Nice clean 701 61x bottom end with OEM starter, intake/reeds, carb, and flame arrestor, crank spins smooth = $300 picked up.

    Complete 61x ebox with stator (wr3 length wires) = $200 shipped, $180 picked up.

    Nice 61x flywheel with bolt and woodruff key = $60 shipped, $50 picked up.

    OEM ignition coil = $50 shipped, $40 picked up.

    44SBN removed from a 650. Clean, no throttle shaft slop, but I have not opened it up = $60 shipped, $50 picked up.

    61x cylinder and head with head bolts. Original bore. Minor scoring in one hole (compression was 125/142) = $160 shipped, $140 picked up.

    Nice SBT crank from a 760 (also fits 650/701). Low hours. So the guy has a 760 that he runs ethanol crap gas in. One carb ****s up and he burns a piston in the original motor. He buys an SBT motor, and gleefully bolts the same carbs back on without even opening them up. Burns another piston shortly thereafter, and here is the crank from that motor = $160 shipped, $140 picked up.

    No pictures right now, but I also have the SBT cylinder from that same 760 motor. 85mm bore. Needs to go up a size = $160 shipped, $140 picked up.

    Show up in my driveway with cash, and I will make a package deal.
    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 10:18 AM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    48
    Posts
    8,548
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: FS: Yamaha 701 760 motors/parts Cylinders Cranks Cases Carbs Electrics

    Order of how the pictures posted is all jumbled compared to how I uploaded them. Be sure to scroll through all of them, and you'll see good angles of everything.
    Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 10:19 AM.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
