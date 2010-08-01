pxctoday

  Today, 10:14 AM #1
    ZT4
    ZT4 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie ZT4's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Louisiana
    Posts
    49

    Buckshot 44 jetting question?

    I have a 96 xp 800 with a factory pipe spec 2 and a buckshot head with 39cc domes and just got some buckshot 44 carbs. I need some help with the the jetting on them. Can someone tell me what the jetting should be. Thanks.
  Today, 10:27 AM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,121

    Re: Buckshot 44 jetting question?

    I would start with 125 pilots and 115 mains. Pop off around 15psi. Lows out 1.5 and highs out 1 to 1 1/4.
