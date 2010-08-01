Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Buckshot 44 jetting question? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Louisiana Posts 49 Buckshot 44 jetting question? I have a 96 xp 800 with a factory pipe spec 2 and a buckshot head with 39cc domes and just got some buckshot 44 carbs. I need some help with the the jetting on them. Can someone tell me what the jetting should be. Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,121 Re: Buckshot 44 jetting question? I would start with 125 pilots and 115 mains. Pop off around 15psi. Lows out 1.5 and highs out 1 to 1 1/4. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) ZT4 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

