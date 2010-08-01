|
Buckshot 44 jetting question?
I have a 96 xp 800 with a factory pipe spec 2 and a buckshot head with 39cc domes and just got some buckshot 44 carbs. I need some help with the the jetting on them. Can someone tell me what the jetting should be. Thanks.
Re: Buckshot 44 jetting question?
I would start with 125 pilots and 115 mains. Pop off around 15psi. Lows out 1.5 and highs out 1 to 1 1/4.
