Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: garage cleanout #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,529 garage cleanout garage cleanout, prices listed plus shipping or make me an offer, just really want all this gone, but cant bring myself to just throw it away. ill try my best to ship parts the day after funds are received, but due to my work schedule i usually dont make it to the post office till friday. parts will ship usps flat rate or ups ground. all starters are condition unknown.



- 440 pump, no chips in veins...40.00

- super clean cdk2 38mm from a reed 550...40.00

- clean useable 440 pistons, stock bore...make offer

- r&d dual keihin intake maifold...75.00

-550 reed cylinder, someone tried to port it, 1 cylinder was bored to big for the sleeve...make offer

- new 550 reed sleeve, la sleeve...75.00

- .50 over used js pistons...make offer

- 750 timing advance...5.00

- nos black 750/800 side tray pad caps and plugs...10.00

- sbn38 for parts, from a polaris...make offer

- oem yamaha pulse fitting...2.00

- 750 turn plate, -1 inch...make offer

- 550 reed head, someone tried to do some custom dome work on it, could probably be fixed by a machinist...make offer

- oem yamaha plastic bow eye...make offer

- protec c2 domes, size unknown...make offer

- duck bills...make offer

- oem yamaha 65u pistons, 84mm, used...make offer

- tow loop. 5.00

- mariner? 650 pipe cone...make offer

- 44mm 64u intake mani...make offer

- bar pads...make offer

- 550 oem stator, condition unknown, has some spliced wires...20.00

- 550sx impeller, solas, 17 straight...25.00

- ocean 550 pro quick steer adapter...20.00

- seadoo 580 starter...make offer

- 144 yamaha wear ring from a wave raider...make offer

- jet dynamics ride plate...100.00

- grab bag of misc 750 gaskets...5.00

- nos 750 base gasket...5.00

-nos 2 750 head gaskets...5.00 each

- wsm bn carb kit, unknown if complete...make offer

- 550 polepad, no rips or tears...10.00

- oem 550 reed intake manifold...10.00

- oem 750 intake manifolds, qty 2...make offer

- homemade aluminum 750 hood plug...make offer

- pink 550 pole spring...10.00

- new wsm cdk 38 flame arrester adapter...15.00

- purple anodized cdk flame arrester adapter...make offer

- 2 550 fuel fill necks...2.00 each

- odi rogue lock on grips with red rings, one end broken...make offer

- 90 degree exhaust elbows...make offer

- misc fire ext caps...2.00 each

- stock 750 ride plate...make offer

- misc 750 reeds, cages and stuffers...make offer

- oem 550 reed cages...make offer

- bad bones 550 reed cages...10.00

- sj bilge pump bracket...10.00

- incomplete numbers kits...make offer

- wiseco 750 piston rings, new, .50 over...10.00 all

- incomplete numbers sheets...make offer

- nos 550 labyrinth o-rings...2.00

- used 701 pistons, stock bore...make offer

- 550 reed crank for core, bad bearings on one connecting rod...make offer

- js550 crank, connecting rods feel good, has one bad bearing on flywheel side...50.00



Sent from my RCT6303W87DK using Tapatalk - 03 Superjet - 1mm over bore, hooker 9/15, destroyer tubbies, carbon ride plate, cold fusion turn plate, quick steer mod, UMI bars, blowsion pole spring, jetmaniac girdled head, limited chamber b pipe

- 94 WB1 - protec ride plate and top loader, 61x61x (FOR SALE)

- 92 550sx - under construction

- SNSJ - dual 44sbn, protec girdled head, 735cc, 62t61x, cylinder ported by tim tynan, protec exhaust, bored nozzle, 10/16, worx 201 top loader Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules