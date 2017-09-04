pxctoday

  Today, 09:02 PM
    runrider
    resident guru runrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    PA
    Age
    33
    Posts
    819

    Hull swap: my 650sx for your x2 (PA)

    I have a 1989 650sx that I would love to swap for an x2. I would like to strip it down and keep my own innards, but we can talk and work out a fair deal. It is in good shape. The pole is stock, but it's currently sitting with a full suite of a/m gear in it, which I would like to keep. IMG_20170904_193149.jpg
    Last edited by runrider; Today at 09:05 PM.
