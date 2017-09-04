Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hull swap: my 650sx for your x2 (PA) #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2010 Location PA Age 33 Posts 819 Hull swap: my 650sx for your x2 (PA) I have a 1989 650sx that I would love to swap for an x2. I would like to strip it down and keep my own innards, but we can talk and work out a fair deal. It is in good shape. The pole is stock, but it's currently sitting with a full suite of a/m gear in it, which I would like to keep. IMG_20170904_193149.jpg Last edited by runrider; Today at 09:05 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules