|
|
-
resident guru
Hull swap: my 650sx for your x2 (PA)
I have a 1989 650sx that I would love to swap for an x2. I would like to strip it down and keep my own innards, but we can talk and work out a fair deal. It is in good shape. The pole is stock, but it's currently sitting with a full suite of a/m gear in it, which I would like to keep. IMG_20170904_193149.jpg
Last edited by runrider; Today at 09:05 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules