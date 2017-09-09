Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Long Time Troll, First Time Poster #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Berea, KY Age 42 Posts 1 Long Time Troll, First Time Poster Last September setting on the beach on Marco Island (I really have those folks on my mind and in my prayers today with Irma moving in) I really wanted a jet ski. I wanted to rent one but couldn't bring myself to pay what they were asking and swore that I'd find a nice used PWC to bring with me next trip to the beach. So I began my research. I trolled PWC forums and Craigslist nation wide to be sure I would know what I wanted and what the real market prices are. I set my budget and this summer I really started the search.



I located several that I liked but most were really far away or sold by the time I contacted the seller. Playing it cool I felt the market in Kentucky would open up after Labor Day and I was right!! This sweet Honda was listed last Sunday and I contacted the seller within a few hours of his posting. Best thing was he was only a county away and there is a small lake only two miles from his home.



Made the appointment for this morning to view and ride the unit. Checked it all out and very little rust on the housing of the turbo. Everything looked clean and in order. Rode it up to 62 mph (OMG this thing gets there quickly) and I was sold. Brought this baby home. Only 87 hours on the clock!!

