Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB -Zero Degree / Straight bars for kawi 550 #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2006 Location Tomball, TX Age 37 Posts 525 WTB -Zero Degree / Straight bars for kawi 550 Preferably silver, white, black or pink..



88' X2 (750 conversion w/ Blaster Limited pipe) #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2015 Location Lodi ca Age 19 Posts 73 Re: WTB -Zero Degree / Straight bars for kawi 550 Bend the stock ones straight





Bend the stock ones straight



