|
|
-
Coffmans Rocket pipe jetting Stock SJet
Coffmans*Rocket pipe for a stock 701.
Ski came with 115 - 135, 1.5 needle & seat, 45 psi pop off...*
No mid range power... tried eery thing with the hi/lo adjustments... no real improvement.
So, I changed the exhaust gasket... & checked and cleaned all water passes on the pipe...
Plugs looked medium to dark brown.. I looked at a friend's SJ that ran great, his were black. So we decided to jet up.. tried 125-145.. way to rich.
Gonna try 115 - 135, 1.5 needle, swapped in a gold spring w/ 30 psi pop off... im gonna try screwing the HI speed all the way in, to lean it down on top.
Any*suggestions? I have to order all jets, and springs.. dealer doesn't stock them .*So getting me close is crucial.
*
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules