Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Coffmans Rocket pipe jetting Stock SJet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Timmins ON Can Age 36 Posts 3 Coffmans Rocket pipe jetting Stock SJet Coffmans*Rocket pipe for a stock 701.



Ski came with 115 - 135, 1.5 needle & seat, 45 psi pop off...*



No mid range power... tried eery thing with the hi/lo adjustments... no real improvement.



So, I changed the exhaust gasket... & checked and cleaned all water passes on the pipe...



Plugs looked medium to dark brown.. I looked at a friend's SJ that ran great, his were black. So we decided to jet up.. tried 125-145.. way to rich.



Gonna try 115 - 135, 1.5 needle, swapped in a gold spring w/ 30 psi pop off... im gonna try screwing the HI speed all the way in, to lean it down on top.



Any*suggestions? I have to order all jets, and springs.. dealer doesn't stock them .*So getting me close is crucial.



