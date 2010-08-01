pxctoday

  Today, 07:24 AM
    Jeelwell
    Feb 2017
    Mechanicsburg, PA
    37
    35
    '93 VXR PRO 61X whole pump assembly and other parts.

    Have whole pump and shaft assembly for sale for a 1993 VXR PRO, hood prop, multi-gauge, and ride plate for sale.

    Pump assembly $300 + ship
    ride plate $25 + ship
    hood prop $20
    multi gauge $100

    ski was a mint freshwater ski. All parts worked great on ski before disassembly. Text me at 717-991-5996. Thanks
