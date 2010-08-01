|
|
-
'93 VXR PRO 61X whole pump assembly and other parts.
Have whole pump and shaft assembly for sale for a 1993 VXR PRO, hood prop, multi-gauge, and ride plate for sale.
Pump assembly $300 + ship
ride plate $25 + ship
hood prop $20
multi gauge $100
ski was a mint freshwater ski. All parts worked great on ski before disassembly. Text me at 717-991-5996. Thanks
