|
|
-
Rebuilding 650SX need carb, starter solenoid and others
Hi,
i just picked up a partially canabalized 89, and need some parts to get it running.
Carb: preferably a 42 SBN with manifold but would consider a stock 38 mm to get it running again.
Starter solenoid
Hand pole pin
Crankcase vent block off plate
rear vent tube from the engine cover
fire extinguisher tube cap
possibly a new gasket for around the engine bay opening as the current one is rough
The ski has been sitting and I only just picked it up so I will probably find more parts that in need!
Thank you in advance for any help on where to look for these parts, I have been out of the game for a while as my old 77 440 with a swapped 550 isn't running properly.
Last edited by spraspire; Today at 02:06 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules