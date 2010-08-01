Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rebuilding 650SX need carb, starter solenoid and others #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location winnipeg mb canada Age 28 Posts 4 Rebuilding 650SX need carb, starter solenoid and others Hi,



i just picked up a partially canabalized 89, and need some parts to get it running.



Carb: preferably a 42 SBN with manifold but would consider a stock 38 mm to get it running again.

Starter solenoid

Hand pole pin

Crankcase vent block off plate

rear vent tube from the engine cover

fire extinguisher tube cap



possibly a new gasket for around the engine bay opening as the current one is rough



The ski has been sitting and I only just picked it up so I will probably find more parts that in need!



Thank you in advance for any help on where to look for these parts, I have been out of the game for a while as my old 77 440 with a swapped 550 isn't running properly. Last edited by spraspire; Today at 02:06 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules