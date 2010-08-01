pxctoday

  Today, 02:04 AM #1
    spraspire
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    winnipeg mb canada
    Age
    28
    Posts
    4

    Rebuilding 650SX need carb, starter solenoid and others

    Hi,

    i just picked up a partially canabalized 89, and need some parts to get it running.

    Carb: preferably a 42 SBN with manifold but would consider a stock 38 mm to get it running again.
    Starter solenoid
    Hand pole pin
    Crankcase vent block off plate
    rear vent tube from the engine cover
    fire extinguisher tube cap

    possibly a new gasket for around the engine bay opening as the current one is rough

    The ski has been sitting and I only just picked it up so I will probably find more parts that in need!

    Thank you in advance for any help on where to look for these parts, I have been out of the game for a while as my old 77 440 with a swapped 550 isn't running properly.
    Last edited by spraspire; Today at 02:06 AM.
