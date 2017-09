Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Need Help Identifying Unknown Aluminum Nozzle #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 91 Need Help Identifying Unknown Aluminum Nozzle I picked this nozzle up in a parts trade a little while back. It is for an X2. There are no markings to identify who made it. The nozzle diameter is the same as a stock X2. Has anyone seen one like this before and know who made it? Attached Images DSCN2424.JPG (3.51 MB, 3 views)

Looks like a jetline I think some had no logo on it ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive ) #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Redding CA Age 36 Posts 6,374 Blog Entries 17 Re: Need Help Identifying Unknown Aluminum Nozzle You selling it? ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive )

