  Yesterday, 10:59 PM #1
    Yabadabadoo
    Yabadabadoo is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    43

    top end rebuild...gasket question

    Hi all,

    I'm, rebuilding the top end on a 750sx I just picked up. I ordered the pistons .5 over and I already have a gasket kit, do I need to buy an oversized head gasket or will the stock one work?
    also is there an alternative to threebond 1211 that is less expense? it's like $40 to get one shipped to me. Can I just use RTV? I know it's not ideal but I ain't rich!!
    Thanks
    Last edited by Yabadabadoo; Yesterday at 11:02 PM.
  Yesterday, 11:05 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,766

    Re: top end rebuild...gasket question

    use the gaskets you have.
    1211 is the best you can get so stick with it or go to a yamaha or honda dealer for their stuff.most rtv's don't hold up to gasoline
  Yesterday, 11:10 PM #3
    spedesdamit87
    spedesdamit87 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie spedesdamit87's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    29
    Posts
    46

    Re: top end rebuild...gasket question

    Just use black RTV sell it at Advance Auto orNapa

    Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 11:11 PM #4
    spedesdamit87
    spedesdamit87 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie spedesdamit87's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    29
    Posts
    46

    Re: top end rebuild...gasket question

    Quote Originally Posted by spedesdamit87 View Post
    Just use black RTV sell it at Advance Auto orNapa

    Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk
    You put it on your old gasket full tides or on the metal on both sides of the gasket don't use too much though

    Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 11:12 PM #5
    Yabadabadoo
    Yabadabadoo is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    43

    Re: top end rebuild...gasket question

    Awesome, thanks guys
