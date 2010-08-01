Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: top end rebuild...gasket question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Canada Posts 43 top end rebuild...gasket question Hi all,



I'm, rebuilding the top end on a 750sx I just picked up. I ordered the pistons .5 over and I already have a gasket kit, do I need to buy an oversized head gasket or will the stock one work?

also is there an alternative to threebond 1211 that is less expense? it's like $40 to get one shipped to me. Can I just use RTV? I know it's not ideal but I ain't rich!!

Thanks Last edited by Yabadabadoo; Yesterday at 11:02 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,766 Re: top end rebuild...gasket question use the gaskets you have.

1211 is the best you can get so stick with it or go to a yamaha or honda dealer for their stuff.most rtv's don't hold up to gasoline #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location US Age 29 Posts 46 Re: top end rebuild...gasket question Just use black RTV sell it at Advance Auto orNapa



Just use black RTV sell it at Advance Auto orNapa







