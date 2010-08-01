|
|
-
top end rebuild...gasket question
Hi all,
I'm, rebuilding the top end on a 750sx I just picked up. I ordered the pistons .5 over and I already have a gasket kit, do I need to buy an oversized head gasket or will the stock one work?
also is there an alternative to threebond 1211 that is less expense? it's like $40 to get one shipped to me. Can I just use RTV? I know it's not ideal but I ain't rich!!
Thanks
Last edited by Yabadabadoo; Yesterday at 11:02 PM.
-
Re: top end rebuild...gasket question
use the gaskets you have.
1211 is the best you can get so stick with it or go to a yamaha or honda dealer for their stuff.most rtv's don't hold up to gasoline
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: top end rebuild...gasket question
Just use black RTV sell it at Advance Auto orNapa
Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: top end rebuild...gasket question
You put it on your old gasket full tides or on the metal on both sides of the gasket don't use too much though
Originally Posted by spedesdamit87
Just use black RTV sell it at Advance Auto orNapa
Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk
Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk
-
Re: top end rebuild...gasket question
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules