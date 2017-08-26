pxctoday

    89jeepyj
    X2 project for over winter

    Will be slowly building this x2 over winter. Gona be some attention to detail, going to powdercoat some of the parts like ride plate and ocean pro nozzle , not sure if should powdercoat surf brace or not. Powerplant will be small pin 750, r&d head, r&d intake, sbn 44, dried lengthened cheater pipe, lightened 650 flywheel and electronics
