Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 project for over winter #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location winnipeg Age 32 Posts 98 X2 project for over winter Will be slowly building this x2 over winter. Gona be some attention to detail, going to powdercoat some of the parts like ride plate and ocean pro nozzle , not sure if should powdercoat surf brace or not. Powerplant will be small pin 750, r&d head, r&d intake, sbn 44, dried lengthened cheater pipe, lightened 650 flywheel and electronics

20170826_022411.jpg20170908_150437.jpg20170908_143236.jpg20170908_150425.jpg20170908_145839.jpg Attached Images 20170908_150502.jpg (4.42 MB, 7 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 89jeepyj Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules