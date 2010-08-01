|
GP800r - new fuel pet**** not working
Guys I'm at a bit of a loss so any input is appreciated.
Bought a new fuel pet**** - ON/OFF/RESERVE switch from Yamaha. When I bought the ski the fuel line completely skipped this pet****. Went from the fuel sending unit RES to the fuel filter and the carbs.
Today I installed the new switch. The fuel lines are setup correctly - triple checked. RES-RES, ON-ON, OUT to filter and carbs. The problem is that no matter what position the switch is in the engine keeps running.
Set it to OFF and waited a full 30 seconds - still going....
Forum Rules