Got an old JS550 this spring. All stock. Got a carb rebuild kit and she fired right up. Ran great all summer. Last time out it ran good for about 20 minutes. Then it started to have a rough idle and die on idle. Then it died while running and wouldn't restart. Checked spark and looked good. Put new plugs in anyways. Just pulled the spark arrestor off in the garage and tried to start you can see gas getting sucked into the carb so has fuel. It fired once or twice at WOT then quit again. Any ideas?