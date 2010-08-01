|
|
-
JS550 ran great all summer, rough idle then died last time out. Won't start.
Got an old JS550 this spring. All stock. Got a carb rebuild kit and she fired right up. Ran great all summer. Last time out it ran good for about 20 minutes. Then it started to have a rough idle and die on idle. Then it died while running and wouldn't restart. Checked spark and looked good. Put new plugs in anyways. Just pulled the spark arrestor off in the garage and tried to start you can see gas getting sucked into the carb so has fuel. It fired once or twice at WOT then quit again. Any ideas?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Jonny360
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules