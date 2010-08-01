Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 ran great all summer, rough idle then died last time out. Won't start. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location California Age 33 Posts 23 JS550 ran great all summer, rough idle then died last time out. Won't start. Got an old JS550 this spring. All stock. Got a carb rebuild kit and she fired right up. Ran great all summer. Last time out it ran good for about 20 minutes. Then it started to have a rough idle and die on idle. Then it died while running and wouldn't restart. Checked spark and looked good. Put new plugs in anyways. Just pulled the spark arrestor off in the garage and tried to start you can see gas getting sucked into the carb so has fuel. It fired once or twice at WOT then quit again. Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Jonny360 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules