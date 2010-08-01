pxctoday

  Today, 07:10 PM #1
    pxvpwc
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    24

    94 XP 657 cranks only with the plugs out

    I picked up the above ski for parts and possibly a future project. I wanted to compression test the motor and it'll only turn over with both plugs out. It cranks much slower than it should as well. The battery is good. I sanded the terminals to try and improve the connection but still no dice. I'll double check the cables but is there anything else I should take a look at?
  Today, 07:25 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,705

    Re: 94 XP 657 cranks only with the plugs out

    Bad starter
