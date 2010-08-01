Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 XP 657 cranks only with the plugs out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 24 94 XP 657 cranks only with the plugs out I picked up the above ski for parts and possibly a future project. I wanted to compression test the motor and it'll only turn over with both plugs out. It cranks much slower than it should as well. The battery is good. I sanded the terminals to try and improve the connection but still no dice. I'll double check the cables but is there anything else I should take a look at? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,705 Re: 94 XP 657 cranks only with the plugs out Bad starter Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) pxvpwc Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules