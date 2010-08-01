|
|
-
96 Kawasaki 750 ZXI Ignition
Little back story, bought some jetskis for cheap, mainly wanting the trailer to haul two of my other newer skis. 1 750 SS, that needed a new starter solenoid, but runs. 1 750 ZXI, that runs as well.
After checking out the ZXi, noticed the P/O had removed the ignition switch, and that none of the gauges worked.) Including trim. Found the 2 out of the 4 wires spliced together tucked under neath (2 reds).
First Question is, it looks like the ignition controled power to the gauges, so it being removed would be the first issue with them not working correct?
Second, can I buy a universal 4 wire ignition switch and wire this back up? It looks like the original ignition with the key is around 50 used. I can get a uni for 10. Heard these keys were a PITA.
Thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules