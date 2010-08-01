Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Kawasaki 750 ZXI Ignition #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Texas Age 25 Posts 3 96 Kawasaki 750 ZXI Ignition Little back story, bought some jetskis for cheap, mainly wanting the trailer to haul two of my other newer skis. 1 750 SS, that needed a new starter solenoid, but runs. 1 750 ZXI, that runs as well.



After checking out the ZXi, noticed the P/O had removed the ignition switch, and that none of the gauges worked.) Including trim. Found the 2 out of the 4 wires spliced together tucked under neath (2 reds).



First Question is, it looks like the ignition controled power to the gauges, so it being removed would be the first issue with them not working correct?



Second, can I buy a universal 4 wire ignition switch and wire this back up? It looks like the original ignition with the key is around 50 used. I can get a uni for 10. Heard these keys were a PITA.



