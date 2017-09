Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: js550 stator swap colors dont match #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Oregon Age 42 Posts 1 js550 stator swap colors dont match Got a new stator in the mail,

new stator colors,

2 brown

1 purple

1 green

1 black

old stator in ski

1 black

1 red

1 grey

2 green



How does this cross over? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,626 Re: js550 stator swap colors dont match Im taking a guess here:



2 brown > 2 green

Purple > Red

green > grey

black > black

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

