550 & 650 Pump Stuffer

Working on a design for a pump stuffer for the 550 & 650sx.



This will increase the water flow going into the pump, which will reduce porpoising and increase top speed.

We are estimating a speed increase of 3-4 mph.



We will be selling them within the next week or two, if you are interested or have any other questions email us at Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com



Retail - $49, Pre-Order now and save $15!!!



(This is a concept, not the final product) Attached Images pump.jpg (85.1 KB, 5 views)

pump.jpg (85.1 KB, 5 views) pump2.jpg (84.9 KB, 3 views)

Last edited by CHagest; Today at 04:51 PM .

sale@prowatercraftracing.com

928-255-0230

