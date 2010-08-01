pxctoday

  Today, 04:49 PM
    CHagest
    Mar 2005
    LHC
    550 & 650 Pump Stuffer

    Working on a design for a pump stuffer for the 550 & 650sx.

    This will increase the water flow going into the pump, which will reduce porpoising and increase top speed.
    We are estimating a speed increase of 3-4 mph.

    We will be selling them within the next week or two, if you are interested or have any other questions email us at Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com

    Retail - $49, Pre-Order now and save $15!!!

    (This is a concept, not the final product)
    Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing
    sale@prowatercraftracing.com
    928-255-0230
