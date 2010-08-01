|
Working on a design for a pump stuffer for the 550 & 650sx.
This will increase the water flow going into the pump, which will reduce porpoising and increase top speed.
We are estimating a speed increase of 3-4 mph.
We will be selling them within the next week or two, if you are interested or have any other questions email us at Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com
Retail - $49, Pre-Order now and save $15!!!
(This is a concept, not the final product)
