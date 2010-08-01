pxctoday

  Today, 03:53 PM #1
    Supdood
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    131

    Jettrim New Bump Stitch vs Cross Stitch

    Anyone compared the bump stitch vs the cross stitch? Does the bump stitch help you keep planted better or is more for looks?
  Today, 04:01 PM #2
    still standin
    resident guru still standin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    michigan, KZOO
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,180

    Re: Jettrim New Bump Stitch vs Cross Stitch

    get the bumps
    -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962
    -92 550sx/650 conversion
    -94 750sx modded
    -86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap
  Today, 04:54 PM #3
    CHagest
    U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog CHagest's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    LHC
    Posts
    1,232

    Re: Jettrim New Bump Stitch vs Cross Stitch

    Bumps, forsure. Way better!
    Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing
    sale@prowatercraftracing.com
    928-255-0230
