Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Jettrim New Bump Stitch vs Cross Stitch

#1

PWCToday Regular

Join Date
Aug 2016
Location
California
Posts
131

Jettrim New Bump Stitch vs Cross Stitch

Anyone compared the bump stitch vs the cross stitch? Does the bump stitch help you keep planted better or is more for looks?

#2

resident guru

Join Date
Jul 2009
Location
michigan, KZOO
Age
25
Posts
1,180

Re: Jettrim New Bump Stitch vs Cross Stitch

get the bumps

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

#3

U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil

Top Dog

Join Date
Mar 2005
Location
LHC
Posts
1,232

Re: Jettrim New Bump Stitch vs Cross Stitch

Bumps, forsure. Way better!

sale@prowatercraftracing.com

928-255-0230

