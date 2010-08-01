Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 1100 engine (new) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2010 Location No. Colorado Age 61 Posts 2,531 Kawi 1100 engine (new) I have a freshly rebuilt 1100 cc engine for sale. Has one tank of gas 40/1 premix thru it.

Hot Rod crank, new pistons, pins, rings fresh bore and hone. Cylinder has mild porting in exhaust. OEM head, dual cooling set up. R&D advance timing, lightened flywheel by newmiller, triple cdk2 carbs all rebuilt, exhaust conversion to fit sxr or x2. Pump 140mm reworked with skat 13/25, set back, engine still in X2, custom black paint job with Kawasaki green highlights, finger control for pump diverter, will sell whole package if interested. pm me if interested and for pics, Note, this is a serious machine for a serious rider.



over 5K invested..... will sell engine separate 2500.00 for engine 3500.00 for whole ski, plus shipping. thanks Rod

