Kawi 550 reed motor piston clearance
Hey everyone, just been browsing the forum for a few weeks and seem to be getting alot of different info regarding piston clearance on a 92 550 reed motor.
I've noticed many people saying to run a lot of clearance, .005-.007", never heard anything like that in the 22yrs of being a motorcycle technician. Any suggestions or guidance would be appreciated. I will be using .5mm over wiseco pistons and oem cylinders. Thanks in advance.
Forum Rules