Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR Crank #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2005 Location So. Cali Age 30 Posts 263 SXR Crank OEM Crank for SXR with approx 20hrs use. Great shape and had it as a spare but don't need it anymore.



$200.00 oboCrank3.JPGCrank2.JPGCrank1.JPG

www.momentum-magazine.com It's almost here..... #2 resident guru Join Date Jul 2002 Location Lawrence, Kansas Age 43 Posts 991 Re: SXR Crank GAH.. I think I want this, but i'm not sure.... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules