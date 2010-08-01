|
David Palmer Jettribe BEST OF THE WEST RND 5&6
As his rookie season debut in Southern California, David Palmer dominated round 5&6 at Lake Elsinore. The calmly winds and 90 degree weather made great track conditions for hi speed straight away. After two great days of racing the points chase seemed to be unreachable as David Palmer placed 1st in all his battles and found himself on top of the podium. David leads in points and is looking to clinch the #1 spot in the series. Featured riders from Roundabout Novice Stock class: David Palmer (SEA-DOO RXP 300) A big Thank You to David Palmer for taking the time to speak with us. Congratulations the winners and podium finishers from Rounds 5 & 6! A big Thank You to all the Sponsors & Staff who made it a nearly flawless race weekend! For all updates and information, please visit www.rpmracingent.com or call (310) 318-4012 Email: rpmracingent@yahoo.com Overall Results Round # 5 Lake Elsinore Open of Water X Overall Results Round # 6 Lake Elsinore Open of Water X Overall Series Results after 6 Rounds Additional footage provided by The Leo King: http://www.theleoking.com/ FRESHPARK: https://www.freshpark.com/ PIN IT TO WIN IT! share & tag #wcwcc #Jetski #IJSBA Join our race division today... www.wcwcc.com
https://youtu.be/6zw7ffTR_7I
