Ok guys I need some help. I have a fresh 650 x2 silver motor barely broken in. Went and rode it over the weekend. It was fine for the first day. On the second day rode for two ride and it started piping and bogging. Put it on the trailer and it will idle but as soon as I give it throttle it hits the rev limiter. Checked the plugs they are a hit of black. Check water separator had some water in it and emptied it. Still same thing. Not I did just have the stator replaced as the previous owner hooded battery up backwards. But that stator was replaced and it did the same thing. I then had the carburetor rebuilt and pop off pressure set. I even swapped out the rectifier. Still same problem. Any thought what's going on???





