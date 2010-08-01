Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F12X drivability issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2013 Location Sacramento Age 37 Posts 14 F12X drivability issue F12X with Macboost stage 2:



Ski bogs bad as if turbo is stuck for about 2 minutes then breaks loose and is normal. Cools back down, same thing.



No difference on 91 or 100+ octane.



Nitro method check of waste gate ok. Turbo spins freely. Fresh plugs, same issues. Oil level is correct.



