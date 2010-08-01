|
|
-
F12X drivability issue
F12X with Macboost stage 2:
Ski bogs bad as if turbo is stuck for about 2 minutes then breaks loose and is normal. Cools back down, same thing.
No difference on 91 or 100+ octane.
Nitro method check of waste gate ok. Turbo spins freely. Fresh plugs, same issues. Oil level is correct.
Any suggestions?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules