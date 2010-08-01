Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650SX crank bearings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location US Age 50 Posts 4 650SX crank bearings Does anyone know the exact dimensions of the crank bearings? Anyone had any success locating some "on the shelf" at a retail store that are not necessarily Kawi bearings, like Timken etc.? Have mine torn down and wanted to get it done and on the water this weekend but these bearings really should be replaced.



6306/C3 30x72x19

6306NR/C3 30x72x19



