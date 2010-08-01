|
650SX crank bearings
Does anyone know the exact dimensions of the crank bearings? Anyone had any success locating some "on the shelf" at a retail store that are not necessarily Kawi bearings, like Timken etc.? Have mine torn down and wanted to get it done and on the water this weekend but these bearings really should be replaced.
Re: 650SX crank bearings
6306/C3 30x72x19
6306NR/C3 30x72x19
The second number has the retaining ring on it.
