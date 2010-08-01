pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:32 PM #1
    19D
    Aug 2017
    US
    50
    4

    650SX crank bearings

    Does anyone know the exact dimensions of the crank bearings? Anyone had any success locating some "on the shelf" at a retail store that are not necessarily Kawi bearings, like Timken etc.? Have mine torn down and wanted to get it done and on the water this weekend but these bearings really should be replaced.

  Yesterday, 11:59 PM #2
    freekstyle
    Aug 2007
    801
    3,168

    Re: 650SX crank bearings

    6306/C3 30x72x19
    6306NR/C3 30x72x19

    The second number has the retaining ring on it.
