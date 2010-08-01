|
2009 Honda f15 engine
I just acquired a 2009 f15 aquatrax. Only has 48 hours on it. It filled with water and has seized the engine up. I've looked everywhere and can't find any reman or used engines. Let alone much info on this ski. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.
-
Re: 2009 Honda f15 engine
I would reach out to Brian at jetski international http://jetskisint.com. they are great skis I have a 2008 f15x myself thinking about picking up an f15 as an extra.
