Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to Determine Yamaha Bolt Sizes #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 597 How to Determine Yamaha Bolt Sizes From http://www.venturerider.org/forum/sh...aha-bolt-sizes



Every now and then someone asks what size a particular bolt is. Just thought it would be helpful to post this from another site. FYI, you can get the part# from most Yamaha dealer websites or here.



"How to get sizes of bolts from the part numbers...

The Yamaha microfiche shows the bolt size, you just have to know how to read it. Here is how it works...



The part number is broken down into 3 parts 99999-06012-00 is an example. The second part, which is 06012 tells you the size. That bolt is 6mm in diameter and 12mm in length. If the second part was 08024 the bolt would be 8mm in diameter and 24mm in length. The first part of the part number tell what type of part it is such as bolt, screw, washer etc. and last 2 digits generally determines the finish such as black, cad, etc"



Very handy . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules