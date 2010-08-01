|
resident guru
750 crank missing brass washer.. is this a problem?
Saw this on Ebay and wanted to know your thoughts. Is the washer necessary, or will it still run ok without it?
http://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-750...hZkK3x&vxp=mtr
Not my auction, just curious.
Re: 750 crank missing brass washer.. is this a problem?
Yeah that's a big , big problem as in rebuild time
resident guru
Re: 750 crank missing brass washer.. is this a problem?
Thanks for the info. There seems to be several out there with missing or worn down brass/copper washers.
