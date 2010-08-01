pxctoday

  Today, 02:39 PM #1
    slag
    slag is online now
    resident guru slag's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2002
    Location
    Lawrence, Kansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    989

    750 crank missing brass washer.. is this a problem?

    Saw this on Ebay and wanted to know your thoughts. Is the washer necessary, or will it still run ok without it?

    http://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-750...hZkK3x&vxp=mtr

    Not my auction, just curious.
  Today, 02:55 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,229

    Re: 750 crank missing brass washer.. is this a problem?

    Yeah that's a big , big problem as in rebuild time
  Today, 04:00 PM #3
    slag
    slag is online now
    resident guru slag's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2002
    Location
    Lawrence, Kansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    989

    Re: 750 crank missing brass washer.. is this a problem?

    Thanks for the info. There seems to be several out there with missing or worn down brass/copper washers.
