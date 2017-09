Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out JET FACTORY RACE SKI, Waveblaster #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location x2 world headquarters Posts 1,494 Parting out JET FACTORY RACE SKI, Waveblaster Parting out a 94 wave blaster, This was Cosmic's own personal race ski, He owned Jet Factory in Washington, Right here by me.It has a rebuilt top end,by cosmic, Lots of aftermarket parts all must go, I will pull motor today to get compression ratings, due to bad starter sIMG_2955.jpgIMG_2959.jpgIMG_2958.jpgIMG_2960.jpgIMG_2956.jpgelonoid "It's funny how people have big nads online...." Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules