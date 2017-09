Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawasaki 650SX vs newer stand-up skis #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Posts 49 Kawasaki 650SX vs newer stand-up skis So... I have a 650SX (the one in my bio picture). It's my baby and I love it - my wife doesn't understand the bond!! I'm still trying to master riding it, getting better each time I ride it. My question is this... Are the newer Yamaha and Kawasaki stand-up skis any easier to ride? Balancing on my 650 is like walking a tightrope until I get moving. Just wondering if anything has improved with the newer models. - Jim '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

'03 Waverunner XLT 800 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location uk Age 33 Posts 32 Re: Kawasaki 650SX vs newer stand-up skis In theory with development the easy answer is yes, your ski is 20 years old, engines have improved, technology also. but who cares if you love your 650sx. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Posts 49 Re: Kawasaki 650SX vs newer stand-up skis Amen! The thing beats the crap out of me each time I ride it but I guess it's tough love!! '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

'03 Waverunner XLT 800 #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,226 Re: Kawasaki 650SX vs newer stand-up skis Well there are only models to discuss really the Superjet and the SXR, the SXR is like riding a three man compared to a 650 SX , is a much bigger heavier ski, the Superjet would be more comparable, I personally never liked the way the Superjet handled, it turns very flat and it will not rail like a 650SX will, that is just my opinion, I will say I have have never built a Superjet and set it up to fit my riding style though.



I do have a square nose here I plan to build this winter and check out, if I like it I may keep it , if not it goes up for sale along with all the other sales boats. Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

