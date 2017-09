Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Trade sweet Specialized Roubaix road bike with electronic shifting. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location US Age 50 Posts 3 Trade sweet Specialized Roubaix road bike with electronic shifting. Trade an awesome road bike so you can keep your fitness up over the winter. 52cm Specialized Roubaix Pro with Ultegra Di2 electronic 10 speed drive train. All carbon fiber. Valued at $1800.



Trade for a kawasaki 750 SXi plus cash on my end or possibly a mountain of go fast parts for a 650SX.



Located in Nor Cal.



If interested PM me for pics and details. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules