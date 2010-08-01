|
TPS function on 951
Is the function of the TPS to retard or advance the timing?
This thread says it advances >> http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=345044&page=2
This thread says it retards >> http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=232644
I recall reading that the purpose of the TPS was to control when the RAVE solenoids open. Which is correct?
Re: TPS function on 951
It advances,you can see it on the graph on the first thread you posted.
The MPEM controls the raves which I am sure the TPS plays a part in them opening.
