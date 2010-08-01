Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: TPS function on 951 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 43 Posts 256 TPS function on 951 Is the function of the TPS to retard or advance the timing?



This thread says it advances >> http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=345044&page=2



This thread says it retards >> http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=232644





I recall reading that the purpose of the TPS was to control when the RAVE solenoids open. Which is correct? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,699 Re: TPS function on 951 It advances,you can see it on the graph on the first thread you posted.



