  Today, 05:32 PM #1
    idt512
    TPS function on 951

    Is the function of the TPS to retard or advance the timing?

    This thread says it advances >> http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=345044&page=2

    This thread says it retards >> http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=232644


    I recall reading that the purpose of the TPS was to control when the RAVE solenoids open. Which is correct?
  Today, 06:15 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: TPS function on 951

    It advances,you can see it on the graph on the first thread you posted.

    The MPEM controls the raves which I am sure the TPS plays a part in them opening.
