125 compression on B1 701 with Protek head

So I just picked up a clean B1 with the Protek package (head, pipe, plate and grate) and it's showing 125/125 on compression gauge. Checked the gauge against the gauge on my compressor and it's within 2-3 psi. Haven't put in the water yet, but that seems low for a 701 with aftermarket head. Fires right up and revs well out of the water.

Thoughts?



i think some of those protec heads were cut for a stroker so if its not stroked it would read low.

I'm going to ride it this week, see how it runs. If I pull the head, do I need to CC the combustion chamber to see if it needs decking? Or is it time for rings?

it might say the cc's right next to the spark plug threads, if it had bad rings i don't think the compression would be that close together

