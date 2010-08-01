|
|
-
125 compression on B1 701 with Protek head
So I just picked up a clean B1 with the Protek package (head, pipe, plate and grate) and it's showing 125/125 on compression gauge. Checked the gauge against the gauge on my compressor and it's within 2-3 psi. Haven't put in the water yet, but that seems low for a 701 with aftermarket head. Fires right up and revs well out of the water.
Thoughts?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 125 compression on B1 701 with Protek head
i think some of those protec heads were cut for a stroker so if its not stroked it would read low.
-
Re: 125 compression on B1 701 with Protek head
I'm going to ride it this week, see how it runs. If I pull the head, do I need to CC the combustion chamber to see if it needs decking? Or is it time for rings?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 125 compression on B1 701 with Protek head
it might say the cc's right next to the spark plug threads, if it had bad rings i don't think the compression would be that close together
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules