  Today, 05:23 PM
    Andrew650TS
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Phoenix
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5

    125 compression on B1 701 with Protek head

    So I just picked up a clean B1 with the Protek package (head, pipe, plate and grate) and it's showing 125/125 on compression gauge. Checked the gauge against the gauge on my compressor and it's within 2-3 psi. Haven't put in the water yet, but that seems low for a 701 with aftermarket head. Fires right up and revs well out of the water.

    Thoughts?
  Today, 05:44 PM
    SBrider
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,200
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 125 compression on B1 701 with Protek head

    i think some of those protec heads were cut for a stroker so if its not stroked it would read low.
  Today, 05:53 PM
    Andrew650TS
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Phoenix
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5

    Re: 125 compression on B1 701 with Protek head

    I'm going to ride it this week, see how it runs. If I pull the head, do I need to CC the combustion chamber to see if it needs decking? Or is it time for rings?
  Today, 06:32 PM
    SBrider
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,200
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 125 compression on B1 701 with Protek head

    it might say the cc's right next to the spark plug threads, if it had bad rings i don't think the compression would be that close together
