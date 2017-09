Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Jetworks Black Jack carb mod #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 44 Posts 2,502 Jetworks Black Jack carb mod Hey guys I was thinking about having Jetworks do a Black jack carb mod on my 800 SXR carbs. Does anybody have any experience running their carb mod or the blackjack carbs themselves?



Thanks

Mike

1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser

1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV

1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,615 Re: Jetworks Black Jack carb mod I had a set of Jetworks Blackjacked SXR carbs, After that I told myself never again would I pay for carbs that have had the "bombsight" removed. They couldn't hold a tune, and I spent more time adjusting carbs that summer than riding. I now run stock SXR carbs and unmodified 44s. -95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

-90 TS650 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 44 Posts 2,502 Re: Jetworks Black Jack carb mod Was your intake crossover epoxy or left open?

1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser

1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV

1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,615 Re: Jetworks Black Jack carb mod It was epoxied over, also done by Jetworks. -95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

-90 TS650 #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 44 Posts 2,502 Re: Jetworks Black Jack carb mod That's a jetting nightmare I have read from a lot of guys. My carb intake was epoxy when I bought them and I went with oem stocker. My 800 sxr carsb run awesome in my conversion ski with my jetting BUT I always want more, lol!

1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser

1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV

1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 3 guests) AC 46, bandit88, BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules