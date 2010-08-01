pxctoday

  Today, 01:13 PM
    Mackzilla
    WTB 717 headpipe exaust !!

    I am working on a 1997 seadoo speedster that has twin 717 engines in it, I need the exaust manifold that bolts directly to the cylinders. the numbers on the back of this pipe if it helps any is--8973 345. I need this part asap and I don't care if it comes off of a road grater as long as it fits lol ( jet ski, boat,etc.) I just need it. Thanks a lot and hope someone has one ! you can pm me right here.Or call me at 229-225-7074
    Last edited by Mackzilla; Today at 01:33 PM. Reason: added phone number
