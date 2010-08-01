Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 717 headpipe exaust !! #1 resident guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location Douglas , Ga. Age 55 Posts 889 WTB 717 headpipe exaust !! I am working on a 1997 seadoo speedster that has twin 717 engines in it, I need the exaust manifold that bolts directly to the cylinders. the numbers on the back of this pipe if it helps any is--8973 345. I need this part asap and I don't care if it comes off of a road grater as long as it fits lol ( jet ski, boat,etc.) I just need it. Thanks a lot and hope someone has one ! you can pm me right here.Or call me at 229-225-7074 Last edited by Mackzilla; Today at 01:33 PM . Reason: added phone number MACKZILLA JETUNLIMITED Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bionic racing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules