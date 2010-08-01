pxctoday

Thread: Not a newbie

    Not a newbie

    Hello everyone, I imagine there is a lot of people on here now that don't know me because its been like 5 years since I was on here last. Being that said I'm back and anyone that knows me knows I'm straight forward and no bull. Good to see all my old friends that are still here and good to meet new friends !
    Mackzilla:
    PrickofMisery:

    Sup? Whats been keeping you busy or in exile?
    Mackzilla:

    Wow theres one of the guys from back in the day, I moved out of town for a while and was busy with a couple of divorces lol and just remembered I needed to get back on here and try to find some parts. I remember you use to could find about anything on here and I trust people on here more than ebay or craigslist. whats been up with you bro ?check out my post in WTB section, maybe you know something....
    PrickofMisery:

    Nothing noteworthy, Same sh1t different pile.
