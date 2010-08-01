Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Price to ship ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 36 Price to ship ski Would any of you know how much it would cost to ship a ski from New York to Arizona.

It would be an SXR800.



I have no idea the cost to ship a ski, so I thought I would ask. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 596 Re: Price to ship ski https://www.uship.com/ #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,764 Re: Price to ship ski $200-$400 Im addicted... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules