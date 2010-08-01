pxctoday

  Today, 12:43 PM #1
    newtondeegan
    Price to ship ski

    Would any of you know how much it would cost to ship a ski from New York to Arizona.
    It would be an SXR800.

    I have no idea the cost to ship a ski, so I thought I would ask.
  Today, 02:00 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Price to ship ski

    https://www.uship.com/
  Today, 03:08 PM #3
    spitz15
    Re: Price to ship ski

    $200-$400
