I have a 2000 ultra 150 and I just replaced the starter. I looked at the manual for once and laughed when it said remove the engine. I'm 14 and have small arms so I could reach it just fine. Some oil came out and I'm wondering if I have to refill if. If I do what oil do I use and how much?

