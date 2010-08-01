Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 750SS and double trailer #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,763 Kawi 750SS and double trailer I've got a Kawasaki 750ss and a double trailer for sale. She runs perfect. I serviced the ski for the owner at the beginning of summer and it's good to go. Perfect compression at 150 psi.



Looking for $2k obo for the setup.



Will also trade for or towards (cash can go up or down) a Superjet, sxr, Waveblaster, or any stand up. Attached Images IMG_4077.JPG (3.14 MB, 5 views) Im addicted... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules