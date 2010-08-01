|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Kawi 750SS and double trailer
I've got a Kawasaki 750ss and a double trailer for sale. She runs perfect. I serviced the ski for the owner at the beginning of summer and it's good to go. Perfect compression at 150 psi.
Looking for $2k obo for the setup.
Will also trade for or towards (cash can go up or down) a Superjet, sxr, Waveblaster, or any stand up.
