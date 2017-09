Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: kawasaki ultra 150 shell/hull needed!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Wake Forrest NC Age 19 Posts 19 kawasaki ultra 150 shell/hull needed!! I am in need of a Kawasaki ultra 150 or even 130 shell or hull or possibly a ski with blown motor! Had a accident over labor day weekend when the hull of my ultra was mangled pretty bad.

2005 Kawasaki Ultra 150

1989 kawasaki x2

1990 kawasaki 650sx

1994 kawasaki 750ss

Re: kawasaki ultra 150 shell/hull needed!! Almost every time I see a ski get destroyed it's when someone else is driving



