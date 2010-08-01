pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 11:10 AM #1
    mattd6178
    mattd6178 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Fernie
    Posts
    1

    1997 750 sxi tunning issues.

    Hey everybody! Im looking for some advice on tunning my 97 750 sxi. Lately I've been messing with the carbs a lot and still seem to have hardly any bottom end and very slow throttle response. It doesnt seem to have any power until im well into planing then it goes like hell.

    My ski has the following

    Factory pipe
    Dual sbn 46mm mikunis
    150 main jet
    120 pilot jet
    2.5 n/s with 65 gram spring
    skat trac 9/17 swirl
    pump cone
    aftermarket scoop grate and ride plate
    135psi compression
    High adjustment half turn out.(approx, cant remember for sure)
    low adjusment turn and a half out. (approx, cant remember for sure)

    I rebuilt the carbs last week and it seemed to improve everything a little bit but i would still like more. I tried running with 95 gram springs for a day but it was barely rideable and would die a lot. I put the 65 gram springs back in and kept messing with the jetting. The throttle response still seems quite week but its better than it has been. If you squeeze the throttle too fast it still sometimes dies. Ive also noticed that if you hold it just above 1/4 for awhile then pin it, it will pull harder then if you're constantly changing the throttle then pin it. Ive been thinking about switching carbs or switching to a single sbn 46mm.

    Im thinking about rebuilding the engine this winter so maybe fresh rings and seals will help a bit...
    Last edited by mattd6178; Today at 11:11 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. bandit88

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 