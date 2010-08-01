Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 750 sxi tunning issues. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Fernie Posts 1 1997 750 sxi tunning issues. Hey everybody! Im looking for some advice on tunning my 97 750 sxi. Lately I've been messing with the carbs a lot and still seem to have hardly any bottom end and very slow throttle response. It doesnt seem to have any power until im well into planing then it goes like hell.



My ski has the following



Factory pipe

Dual sbn 46mm mikunis

150 main jet

120 pilot jet

2.5 n/s with 65 gram spring

skat trac 9/17 swirl

pump cone

aftermarket scoop grate and ride plate

135psi compression

High adjustment half turn out.(approx, cant remember for sure)

low adjusment turn and a half out. (approx, cant remember for sure)



I rebuilt the carbs last week and it seemed to improve everything a little bit but i would still like more. I tried running with 95 gram springs for a day but it was barely rideable and would die a lot. I put the 65 gram springs back in and kept messing with the jetting. The throttle response still seems quite week but its better than it has been. If you squeeze the throttle too fast it still sometimes dies. Ive also noticed that if you hold it just above 1/4 for awhile then pin it, it will pull harder then if you're constantly changing the throttle then pin it. Ive been thinking about switching carbs or switching to a single sbn 46mm.



